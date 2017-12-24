Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Shane Gray Hawks, 27, of Tony Holder Road, Lowgap, was served warrants Dec. 14 at the courthouse on charges of felony conspiracy and obtaining property by false pretense, both dated Nov. 17. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 4 court date.

He also has a Jan. 5 for charges including two counts of driving while license revoked (not impaired), having a fictitious/altered registration card or license plate, driving with no registration, driving with no car insurance, and reckless driving to endanger.

He has a Jan. 11 appearance for similar charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), speeding, having a fictitious/altered registration card or license plate, driving with no registration, driving with no car insurance.

A fourth charge of driving while license revoked comes up on Jan. 19, then a fifth on Jan. 24 and a sixth on Feb. 22.

• David Franklin Jennings, 35, of Cana, Virginia, was served a warrant Dec. 18 on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, dated Dec. 12. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Feb. 13 court date.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, in August 2006 Jennings was convicted of breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery. He served two and a half years in prison. In 2003 he received probation for a conviction of assault on a female in Stokes County.

• Gloria Dawn Settle, 37, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Dec. 18 for failure to appear in court Nov. 9 on a charge of nonsupport of a child. She received an $810 cash bond and a Jan. 25 court date.

• Trey Austin Marshall, 25, of Happy Lane, Dobson, was served warrants Dec. 19 on charges of larceny and larceny of a vehicle. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 29 court date.

Before then, he has a Jan. 12 court date for charges of second-degree trespassing, breaking and entering, and injury to personal property.

On Jan. 22 he faces another count of injury to personal property.

• Charles Woltz Hull, 31, of Faye Trail, Siloam, was served warrants Dec. 20 for insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both dated Sept. 27. He was given a $7,500 unsecured bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

• Christian Alexander Tadlock, 23, of Alicia Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons on charges of assault, inflicting serious injury, dated Dec. 12. The victim is listed as Chad Cheek of King.

• Sandy Ray Robertson, 29, of Casper Stuart Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Dec. 21 for failure to appear in court October 2016. The charges were driving while license revoked (not impaired) and exceeding safe speed. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Feb. 14 court date.