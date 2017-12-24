Joyce attends meeting of nation’s top women advisors

For the fourth consecutive year, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Tammy Joyce of Mount Airy attended Barron’s Top Women Advisors Summit held in Palm Beach, Fla., recently.

The conference gathers the nation’s top women financial advisors and leading industry decision-makers. Over the course of the three-day event, those in attendance share their insights, experiences and best practices.

“This is an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful to have this chance to network with financial advisors who share the same focus,” said Joyce.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s 15,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit the firm’s website at www.edwardjones.com and its recruiting website at www.careers.edwardjones.com for more information.