Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

Year One by Nora Roberts, fiction

How the Finch Stole Christmas by Donna Andrews, large print fiction

Paradise Valley by C. J. Box, large print fiction

Uncommon Type: Some Stories by Tom Hanks, large print fiction

Merry and Bright by Debbie Macomber, large print fiction

The Lying Game by Ruth Ware, large print fiction

Enemy of the State by Vince Flynn, large print fiction

The Devil’s Range by Lee Wells, large print fiction

The Board of Trustees for the Mount Airy Public Library has initiated a “More Books, Please!” campaign, to supplement our book budget. As the end of the year approaches, if you would like to contribute to this campaign, you may apply tax credits for your contribution. Make your donations payable to The Mount Airy Public Library. Your support is appreciated!

New, for struggling readers — Reading With Robin! Robin is a dog, a Dutch Shepherd, who has been trained by Therapy Dogs International to work with children who need help in practicing their reading. Robin will be here on Wednesday of each week, and there is no need to sign up, just arrive at 3 p.m. for this great service, brought to you by here handlers, Karen and Theo.

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, on the second Saturday of each month, at 10:30 a.m. Our next meeting is on Jan.13. Join us for this free class.

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

The Dewey Decimal Players will perform the play “Christmas, Incorporated”, a modern-day take on the classic tale by Charles Dickens, written by Brack Llewellyn, on both Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Ms. E. B. Scrooge owns the Playtime Toy Company, and is ruining Christmas for her employees. Visits from some familiar spirits will hopefully lead to a change of heart for our office curmudgeon.

Kids are invited to a Christmas Craft Class, where we will be composing Letters to Santa! We’ll create a card to leave for Old Saint Nick when he visits later in the week week. Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m., for the class, and enjoy a cup of cocoa, or hot white chocolate, as you write your letter.

The library will be closed from Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 25-27. Merry Christmas to all our patrons. The library also will be closed for New Year celebration on Jan. 1. Happy New Year.

Young Actors Workshops will take place each Tuesday afternoon in January, at 4 p.m. Kids aged 7-19 are invited to participate. We will be performing a play on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., for Take Your Child to the Library Day.

Did Santa bring a new device to you for Christmas that will allow you to download books from our website? Come to our Downloading e-Books Workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 3, anytime between 3-6 p.m., to get started. You’ll need to have a library card, a pin #, and your device with you when you come to class.

Tuesday night Game Night will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and will continue on Tuesdays through March 27. Be here at 6:30 p.m. to play, bring a game from home if you’d like for others to share it with you. Someone from Paradise Games will be here to teach us how to play some new and popular games. Join the fun — come out and play!

The library will hold a Creative Writing Workshop for teens and adults, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m.

Let’s play a Giant Game of Scrabble! Join us on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., in the multipurpose room, to play this classic game, re-imagined in oversize scale.

Authors Tracy Peterson and Kimberly Woodhouse will be visiting the library on Friday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m., to discuss their newly co-authored book, titled “Out of the Ashes.” Join us to hear the discussion, and purchase their book, if you’d like.

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.