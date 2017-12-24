In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Christian Diaz to Christopher Eleva Lot 27 Hillcrest Development PB 9 55 in Mount Airy $110

– Efincia Construction LLC to Ernest and Brenda Costello Unit 228 Boyles Street Villas PB 34 106 in Pilot Mountain $345

– Edward and Pamela Marion to Lee and Judy Mills Lots 6 and 7 Woodside Estates PB 7 125 in Mount Airy $ 60

– Geraldine and William Odell to Francis Mills 1.000 Acre in Franklin $94

– Mary Quvang to Abby Perkins 11.89 Acres in Bryan Township $410

– Charles and Keri Brinkley to Christopher and Amanda Cook Lots 26-28 PB 7 55 and 55A in Pilot Mountain $50

– Kenneth and Dorothy Busick to Arlin and Barbara Sechrist Lots 331 and 332 Taylor Park Development PB 1 162 in Mount Airy $287

– Shellie Killgo to Allegacy Federal Credit Union Lot 18 Section 1 Fairfield Forest Subdivision PB 7 70 in Mount Airy $982.41

– Susan and David Niten to Carlos Bedolla Alcaraz 2 tracts lot 3 and 4 J G Booker Property PB 6 50 in Mount Airy $130

– Jimmy and Gayle Reeves to Theresa Johnson 0.238 Acre Lot 2 Hower Subdivision PB 11 201 in Mount Airy $552

– Joseph and Sharon Reid to Jimmy and Gayle Reeves Unit B and Unit B basement Renfro Lofts Condominiums Phase II BK 1 182-188 in Mount Airy $570

– Estate of Walter D. Leonard Jr. to Ref Properties LLC Tract Estate of Walter D. Leonard JR. File No 17 E 190 $140

– Dana and David Shepherd to Rodney and Jody Goodwill 1.828 Acres PB 34 82 in Elkin $432

– Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Donald Bowdin 7.297 Acres PB 25 197 in Stewarts Creek $210

– Richard Atkins to Edward and Deborah Massey Lot 29 Springfield Subdivision PB 7 72 in Long Hill $90

– Bear Ridge Properties LLC to Robert and Piyamas Robertson 10.355 Acres PB 34 90 in Franklin $120

– Kenneth Benfield to Joshua and Lauren Benfield 11.991 Acres in Stewarts Creek $41

– Branch Banking and Trust Company to Jimmy Newman 0.820 Acres PB 20 52 $110

– First National Bank of Pennsylvania to Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry INC 20,440 Square Feet Lots 1-3 Block 20 Elkin land company subdivision PB 1 204 in Elkin $294

– Hilton Leggett Irrevocable Trust to Jesus Vargas and Andrea Contreras Tract 1 Tract and Tract 2 1.25 Acres Greenhill Road Properties $283

– Glenda Alberty to Cody Hull 0.686 Acre in Mount Airy $140

– Estate of Sylvia S Chappell to Cresten Properties LLC 2 tracts in Mount Airy $447

– Aida Gomez to Jose and Petra Flores Lot 34 Phase 2 Windgate Subdivision PB 12 185 in Dobson $70

– Gary and Connie Griffith to Monty Puckett 0.544 acre $ 130

– Melissa Upchurch to Suzanne Wood 1.39 acres Lot 1 section 3 Knollwood Subdivision PB 11 172 in Stewarts Creek $158

– Johnnie and Judy Wood to Brandon and Charles Bedsaul53/100 Acres in Longhill $60

– Anita Newman to Joshua and April Adams 7.50 Acres $80

– Spencer’s Property LLC to Tonda Phillips Unit N. 103 Spencers Lofts in Mount Airy $560

– Pamela Weppler to Andypandy LLC 0.1989 acre 8,664 square feet in Mount Airy $84