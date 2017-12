The following divorce was granted in Surry County

– Horace P. Bondurant and Patricia W. Bondurant Married March 15, 2013, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Larry K. Smith and Robin S. Smith Married May 21, 1995, Divorce Granted Dec. 20

– Donna Miller and Randall B Miller married February 4, 1991, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Mike J. Mauldin and Cheryl Mauldin Married June 3, 1983, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Dewey Hall and Lisa A. Hall married April 29,1985, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Marie Hauser and Greg Hauser Married July 24, 1999, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Brittany N Turney and Matthew D Turney Married November 21, 2010 Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Jacqueline M jenkins and Travis Jenkins October 15, 2011, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Allan L Shelton and Bonnie Shelton Married May 18, 2007, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Devin M Hester and Amber R Hester Married November 28, 2009, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Laimonica B Smith and Marcus R Smith Married April 4, 2001, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Ashleigh N Music and Christopher Music Married October 24, 2014, Divorce Granted Dec. 20

– Sandra D Halstead and Thomas A Halstead Married May 13, 2010, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Matt Utt and Jessica Utt Married June 6, 2015, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Kathryn D Robertson and Jay M Robertson Married June 24, 1983, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Trista R Badgett and Alexander T Badgett Married March 13, 2015, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Amanda D Hernandez and Valentin C Hernandez Married May 22, 2008, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Leann R Paul and Cameron D Paul Married October 31, 2015, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– April Grimes and Damon Grimes Married November 12, 2004, Divorce granted Dec. 20

– Jared Lanthier and Brandy Ball-Lanthier Married August 18, 2007 Divorce granted Dec. 20