SURRY COUNTY MOST WANTED

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals, all for probation violations:

• Jessica Marie Bullins, age 31, white female, on probation for attempted traffick opium/heroin, receiving/possessing a firearm, two counts possession with intent to sell Schedule II and IV drugs.

• Joshua Shaun Wiles, age 32, white male, on probation for larceny.

• Robert Daniel Ford, age 29, white male, on probation for larceny and two counts of driving while license revoked.

• David Lee Cook, age 44, white male, on probation for driving while intoxicated, discharging a firearm/inciting fear, and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Timothy Jon Starkey II, 39, white male, wanted for felonious restraint, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats.

• Todd Emerson Collins Jr., 37, white male, wanted for felony possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking/entering, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny, failure to report an accident, reckless driving to endanger, hit/run leaving the scene of an accident, and unauthorized use motor vehicle.

• Shamekia Shantay Simpson, 29, black female, wanted for felony failing to register as a sex offender.

• Miguel Bautista, 31, white male, wanted for felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, first-degree burglary, assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, and larceny.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.