Man sought in Flat Rock shooting Friday

Authorities are searching for a Flat Rock man believed to be responsible for shooting another man in the community Friday night.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Timothy Don McMillian, 38, of 144 McMillian Lane.

McMillian is accused of shooting Jacob Paul Church, 35, of Westover Drive, Mount Airy, at a residence off McBride Road.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs said his deputies received a call just before 8 p.m. of “an unknown problem at 163 Glen Terrace, which is about a mile north of Flat Rock Elementary School.

As officers were responding, dispatch contacted the patrol cars to add that a subject had been shot and was needing medical treatment.

”Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had left the residence walking,” said Combs.

”Officers started searching the surrounding area for the victim and called Mount Airy Police Department for a K9 to assist. The K9 tracked the victim a short distance and located the victim hiding under a truck at a residence on McBride Road.”

When the immediate area was secured, the deputies allowed Surry County Emergency Medical Services and First Responders from Four-Way Fire Department to administered medical treatment to the Church at the scene.

John Shelton, emergency services director, said he couldn’t comment on a victim’s wound before trial, but there was more than one bullet hole. Still, Church was in stable condition when he was delivered to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

During the investigation officers developed a suspect and issued warrants for McMillian, noted Combs.

The suspect is being charged with:

One count of felony assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury,

One count felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

“Because this is an active and ongoing investigation, we have no further information that can be released at this time,” said Combs. “However, officers are actively searching for Timothy McMillian. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900 or Surry County Communications at (336) 374-3000.”

During this same incident Crystal Nicole Cook was served with an outstanding order for arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a written promise to appear in court later.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety has several convictions on file for McMillian.

In 2013, he was convicted of five counts of receiving a stolen vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The state also hit him with a long list of misdemeanors including four counts of resisting an officer, four counts of driving while license revoked, three counts of reckless driving, speeding to elude arrest and failure to heed lights/siren.

In 2008, McMillian was convicted of larceny of a vehicle, larceny of dogs, possession of stolen goods, and two counts of resisting an officer. Records state he spent 11 months in jail for those crimes.

The state database says that McMillians spent a total incarceration of three years and 20 days for those crimes.

Between 2007 and 2008, he also was convicted of two counts of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of possession of stolen goods. While the sentence states 10-12 months, the actual incarceration listed says only two months and four days.

In 2006 he spent four months and one week in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Surry County Superior Court docket, McMillian has a court appearance scheduled Feb. 5 for previous charges. These are two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense, and three counts of probation violations.

The victim, Jacob Church, has four pending dates in January himself for Surry County District Court.

On Jan. 4 he faces counts of larceny and possession of stolen goods. On Jan. 9 he faces the same two charges as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 24 the charges are driving while license revoked (not impaired), no car insurance, and having a revoked/suspended registration or license plate, and giving false information to an officer. The Jan. 30 charge is resisting an officer.

In May, Church was convicted of six counts of larceny, possession of a Schedule IV drug, and resisting an officer. He received probation and a suspended sentence.

