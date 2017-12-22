Mount Airy Police Reports

• Northern Hospital of Surry County was the scene of a theft discovered Sunday which targeted electronic equipment owned by the hospital valued at $350, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. A Wacom-brand sign-in pad and a wireless connection device were stolen by an unknown suspect.

• Amber Nicole Faries, 26, of 1525 Christian Road, Westfield, is facing violations of larceny and possession of stolen property which were filed Monday at Walmart after her alleged theft of miscellaneous merchandise valued at $55. It was recovered after store loss-prevention personnel detained the woman, who is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 21.

• Jamar Antwane Furnace, 26, of 1225 Brooklen Ave., was jailed last Friday on a felony charge of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, stemming from an incident at Surrey Bank & Trust for which additional details were not listed.

France, who was taken into custody on South Main Street at Renfro Street, additionally is accused of possession of stolen property, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $3,500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on Jan. 30.

• Billie DeWayne Meierhoff Jr., 36, of 417 Austin Drive, No. 10, was arrested on Dec. 12 on outstanding warrants for four felony counts of larceny by employee which had been filed on Nov. 15 in Pilot Mountain, with other details not given. Mount Airy police discovered the warrants after encountering Meierhoff at Northern Hospital of Surry County in connection with his being cited there with larceny for allegedly stealing an LG touch-screen cell phone that had been left unattended.

He was held in the county jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 12 Surry District Court appearance on the larceny by employee offenses and one on Jan. 22 for the theft case at the hospital, where the phone was returned to its unidentified owner.

• A car valued at $20,000 was discovered missing on Dec. 9 from the residence of owner Timothy Gene Hamilton in the 1700 block of North Main Street. The 2013 BMW X5 is silver in color and bore tag number EHL6874 and a Boise State plate.

• Items were discovered stolen on Dec. 9 from a 1995 Buick Riviera owned by Nazell Mark Bell while parked at his home on Granite Road. The theft included a briefcase, cell phone, college degrees and awards, property with a total value of $245.

• A trailer valued at $2,500 was discovered stolen from an unspecified business location at 230 Starlite Road on Dec. 6. After a Master lock was cut which secured the Hurst 18-foot dual-axle trailer owned by James Scott McHone of Scott McHone Plumbing on Linville Road, it was removed from the site along with 58 landscaping blocks valued at $200. Damage to the lock/combination was put at $17.

• Police learned on Dec. 5 of a $700 catalytic converter theft at McCray’s Auto Sales on North Andy Griffith Parkway which had occurred earlier in the month. Converters were cut from two vehicles owned by the business: a 2003 Chevrolet Impala and a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier.