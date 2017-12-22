Two arrested in Red Brush meth bust

A couple busted last year on multiple drug and larceny charges are back in custody after a fresh raid this week.

David Worth Steele, 53, and girlfriend Lisa Johnson Wolford, 56, were arrested after a raid of Steele’s house on Red Brush Road early Tuesday morning.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the joint investigation also included the Mount Airy Police Department, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau.

“As a result of the search warrant, officers seized 29 grams methamphetamine with a value of $2,900, drug paraphernalia, three 12-gauge shotguns, one .38-caliber pistol, one .22-caliber rifle, one .380-caliber pistol and $9,855 cash,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs said.

“Also seized during the search warrant was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle stolen from Dallas, North Carolina, an enclosed trailer stolen from Carrol County, Virginia, and a stolen Mount Airy newspaper rack.”

Both Steele and Wolford have each been charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of maintaining a drug dwelling.

Combs added the case is still under investigation, particularly relating to the stolen vehicles and property.

Steele’s bond was set a $250,000 secured. Wolford, whose address is officially listed as Jasper Lane, Lowgap, received a $75,000 secured bond.

The two have a history with law enforcement. In April 2016, Steele and Wolford were arrested at his home through a similar joint investigation.

A year later in April 2017 and again in June, Steele showed up in the Most Wanted feature as Steele was wanted for missing a court appearance for his previous charges.

According to the sheriff’s department, Steele was facing several counts including felony trafficking in methamphetamine, maintain a vehicle/dwelling house used for keeping/selling meth, possession with intent to sell meth, possession with intent to sell marijuana, and possession with intent to sell oxycodone from that earlier arrest.

Those charges are still pending. Steele has a Jan. 22 court appearance in Surry County Superior Court for a long list of charges.

Wolford was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in April 2016. She was released from the detention center under a $25,000 bond.

According to the Surry District Court docket, Wolford has an appearance on the new charges on Jan. 24.

