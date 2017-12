The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

– Garret J Rose 23, of Dayton and Maria I Trejo 22, of Elkin Issued Dec. 21

– Ethan J Wall 24, of State Road and Kimberly A Speer 18, of Elkin Issued Dec. 19

– Emanuel A Secundino 21, and Bailey D Weddle 18, of Dobson Issued Dec.19

– Jacob A Draughn 27, of Mount Airy and Brittany A Boles 30, of Pilot Mountain Issued Dec. 15

– Wilbern E Fariss 43, and Greta L Sawyers 43 Issued Dec. 15