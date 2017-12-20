Mount Airy soccer coach Will Hurley lists some of the accomplishments of his team from this past fall season, including a school record for wins.

Wendy Carriker, school board chair, gives out certificates of recognition to the Mount Airy soccer players.

Coach Will Hurley said only five players in Bear history have won the Player of the Year award, and two of them are from the same family. Robert Brown, left, joins his brother, Mitchell, who won the award four years ago.

The players line up in the Mount Airy Middle School media center after receiving their certificates.

The Mount Airy Board of Education gave its appreciation to the Granite Bears on their record-setting season.