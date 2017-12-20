Pilot lifts ‘Boil water advisory’

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A boil water advisory placed on the town’s water supply following Monday’s water line break near East Surry High School has been lifted, according to town manager Michael Boaz.

“The town has received the results of the test of the water samples taken yesterday and they are all clear. The boil water advisory has been lifted as of 10 a.m.,” said Boaz in an email Wednesday morning.

Repairs were completed about midnight Monday night. Repairing the break which occurred earlier Monday required water to be turned off to take pressure off water tanks. Doing this had the potential to pull water back into the system, Boaz said, though the possibility of polluting the water supply was highly unlikely.

A “boil water notice” was issued for the town’s water system when the water was turned back on. Boaz said only one water tower was affected, but it would be complicated to determine which water customers were served by which tower, so the notice was issued for the entire system.

Testing required 24 hours, and the town received the all-clear Wednesday morning that boiling water was no longer necessary.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

