Pilot water back on, under boil notice

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Monday’s water line break near East Surry High School has been repaired, according to town manager Michael Boaz. The repairs were completed about 12 a.m.

In order to make the repair, water had to be turned off to take pressure off water tanks. Doing this has the potential to pull water back into the system, Boaz said, though the possibility was highly unlikely.

A “Boil water notice” was issued for the town’s water system. Boaz said only one water tower was affected, but it would be complicated to determine which water customers were served by which tower, so the notice was issued for the entire system.

“We have to take a sample and take it to the lab,” said Boaz, adding it’s a 24-hour test. “We should know first thing in the morning (Wednesday) and we fully expect it to be fine.”

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

