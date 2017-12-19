Elkin nurse charged in opioid theft

DOBSON — Agents with State Bureau of Investigation’s Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a registered nurse who lives in Elkin on Monday, after alleging finding she had stolen vials of the opioid fentanyl solution while she was working at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem earlier this year.

She is also charged with assaulting a law enforcement agent after an officer was hospitalized as a result of coming into contact with the powerful drug, allegedly in her home this past spring.

Hayley Lammon Brown, 28, of Elkin, was charged with one felony count of embezzlement of a controlled substance by an employee and one misdemeanor count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Brown was released on a $5,000 bond.

Brown, a registered nurse at the time of the alleged offense, allegedly was stealing the vials for personal use at home, according to the SBI.

The events leading to her arrest occurred in April.

The Elkin Police Department responded to her residence, 119 Memorial Park Drive, on April 20, to a possible drug overdose involving her husband, Matthew Brown. While investigating this incident, Sgt. Joseph Johnson handled several vials of the allegedly stolen fentanyl and received an exposure to this drug through his bare hands that required hospitalization.

”Johnson made a complete recovery,” the SBI said in a written statement.

Brown’s nursing license has been suspended by the N.C. Board of Nursing and Forsyth Medical Center terminated her employment.

“Fentanyl is a very potent drug, more potent than heroin, 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and the cause of nearly half of fatal drug overdoses,” said John Keane, special agent in charge of the SBI’s Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit. “Breaking an addiction to fentanyl is a steep uphill battle, and the SBI, along with many other agencies, urge the utmost caution to consumers who are prescribed pain killers by their doctors.”