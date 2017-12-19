Yoga, dance, music classes offered

As the new year comes in, Surry Community College will be offering a host of wellness, dance, and music classes beginning in January.

Yoga classes will be offered for those looking to relax, stretch and rejuvenate in the new year. The class is suited for anyone with tired muscles or low energy looking for a fun and healthy way to improve. Two classes will be held each Monday, Jan. 8 through May 7 in Room J-115 on Surry’s campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Students can attend the class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Registration and payment of $65 are required. Yoga mats not provided.

Active runners looking to take their performance to new heights can also join Surry’s six-week Yoga for Runners course specifically designed with the cardio enthusiast in mind. Participants will learn how yoga can increase range of motion, improve balance and strength and train their breathing to support optimal cardio performance. The class will be held each Thursday, Jan. 18 through Feb. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room J-115 on Surry’s campus in Dobson. Registration and payment of $30 are required.

If yoga doesn’t get your heart pumping, maybe a couple of these classes will.

Line Dance class will be held each Thursday, Jan. 4 through Jan. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain. There’s no need to feel left out at weddings and other parties when you can easily learn all the latest line dances in this fun, four-week course with Instructor Pat Adkins. Registration and payment of $35 are required.

Shag Dance lessons will be offered on Thursdays, Jan. 4 through Jan. 25 from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. at The Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain. With several venues in the area for outdoor concerts and shagging, you won’t regret learning the quintessential summer dance of the Carolinas in this engaging course. The class is suitable for those of all levels. Partners are encouraged, but not required. Registration and payment of $35 are required.

A String Band class will be held on Tuesdays, Jan. 23 through March 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Elkin Center, 1461 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Students will receive basic instruction in guitar, mandolin, and bass in an open jam setting. No playing experience is necessary. Instruction will focus on basic chords and strumming patterns. Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to back up fiddle tunes and vocal songs. Students need to bring a working instrument, preferably with new strings, picks, and a tuner. Registration and payment of $80 are required.

Beginner Mandolin lessons will be offered on Tuesdays, Jan. 23 through Mar. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Elkin Center in Elkin. Students will learn the basic mandolin chords and strumming patterns as well as how to play lead melodies by ear. By the end of the course, each student should have the skills to play basic Old Time, Celtic and, Bluegrass tunes and continue playing on their own with others in a jam setting. Students will need their own working mandolins, picks and tuners. Registration andpayment of $80 are required.

For more information, or to register for any of these classes, call (336) 386-3618. Keep up with all the Personal Enrichment classes at SCC by following on Facebook @surrypersonalenrichment.