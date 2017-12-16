Northern Hospital holds tree ceremony

The lights are aglow at Northern Hospital of Surry County following the recent Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday.

This year marked the third year of the revived volunteers tradition stemming from the Love Light Tree Ceremony that began in the early 1980s. The ceremony faded out in the early 2000s. In 2015 the new tradition began with a large, live tree, star topped tree blanketed with lights placed upon the front entrance awning of Northern Hospital. The tree, along with the traditional Northern Hospital stars atop the hospital towers, can be seen from Highways 601 and 52 below.

A crowd of more than 100 gathered in the decorated front lobby for the lighting. Among those attending were hospital staff, volunteers, students and community members. The group was serenaded with multiple Christmas Carols by the Mount Airy High School Chorus, led by Gena Ray.

Following a welcome and introduction by Tina Beasley, volunteer coordinator, hospital CEO Ned Hill shared a message on taking time to celebrate and enjoy the Christmas season. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted guests young and old throughout the evening and posed for a number of photo opportunities.

The crowd then gathered outside to countdown the lighting of the tree, led by Santa. Guests enjoyed home baked goodies and hot cocoa provided by the Northern Hospital Volunteers and Simple Sweets by Dena.