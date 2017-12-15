Police reports

• A suspicious-vehicle investigation Tuesday led to a local man being arrested on a felony drug charge, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Bradley Shane Collins, 25, of 2046 McBride Road, was encountered by officers at 2136 Rockford St., the address for Quality Inn, and subsequently charged with possession of methamphetamine along with carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. Collins was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $4,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 22 appearance in District Court.

• Robert Glenn Norman Jr., 29, of Reidsville, also was charged with a felony methamphetamine-possession violation Tuesday after a traffic stop on West Pine Street near Willow Street which also revealed that he was wanted on an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Rockingham County. In addition to meth allegedly being found, a search led to charges of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia against Norman. He was jailed under a $4,500 secured bond and is to be in Surry District Court on Jan. 9.

• A felony charge of larceny by employee was filed against James Akeem Evans, 21, of 139 Sheets Park Lane, on Dec. 7 after an investigation at the Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street. Evans is free on an unsecured $2,500 bond to appear in District Court on Jan. 22.

• Police were told on Dec. 3 that a theft had been discovered at Walmart several days before in which a known suspect stole two security cameras valued at nearly $600. No arrest was reported in the immediate aftermath of the crime.

• Property valued at $1,000, including a Smith & Wesson revolver, a shotgun and tools, was reported missing on Nov. 30 from a storage unit on Old Gold Lane off U.S. 52-North. Entry was gained by drilling through the lock of the unit, with the victims of the crime listed as Tammie Dawn Hattey of Morningside Trail in Fancy Gap, Virginia, and Anthony Walter Hattey of San Jose, California.

• Magan Lee Hunter, 28, of 281 Community Building Road, Pilot Mountain, is facing violations of larceny and possession of stolen goods stemming from an incident at Walmart on Nov. 30. The merchandise allegedly taken was not specified, with police records stating that restitution of about $40 is owed in the case. Hunter’s court date is Jan. 17. She also has been banned from Walmart.