Elementary school holds DARE graduation

Early in the school year, Deputy Eric Latza from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office began the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program lasted for several weeks, during which time students participated in activities and learned about drug and alcohol abuse.

Students learned many ways to not only say no to drugs, but also how to avoid and stop bullying. After completion of the program, students wrote an essay about all of the things they learned during the special classes. Luke Whitt, Addison Goins, and Landon Galyean were announced as winners of the essay contest.

Recently, fifth grade students at Pilot Mountain Elementary participated in a D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony. The graduation recognized the students’ commitment to abstain from drug and alcohol abuse, the school said in a statement

During the ceremony, Deputy Latza spoke to the students again to remind them of the importance of living a drug-free life.

Tom Langan, assistant district attorney, was the guest speaker and gave students real-life examples of how drugs can impact their lives. He encouraged students to stay out of the courtroom and on a clean path to a successful future.

“Pilot Mountain Elementary is thankful to Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves, Board of Education members Earlie Coe, Brian Moser, Clark Goins, Dr. Terri Mosley, and Mamie Sutphin, and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office for their support of this important program,” the school said.