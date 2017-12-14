Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Steven Wayne Wood, 46, of Bear Creek Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 8 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and injury to personal property, all dated Oct. 24. He was given a $102,500 secured bond and a court date later that day.

No other information was listed on the arrest report or the court docket to explain the high bond. The last time Wood was convicted of a crime was 1997, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He was found guilty of possession of a Schedule II drug and maintaining a place for controlled substances; he was given probation and a suspended sentence.

• Jerrod Freeman White, 31, of Brindle Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 7 for failure to appear in court Sept. 28 on the charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $6,372.33 bond.

He has a Jan. 22 court date for the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Dave Michael Vanover, 40, of Galax, Virginia, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Dec. 7 for failure to appear in court Oct. 11 on charges of possession of Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.

• Shirley Jean Lawrence, 50, of Winston-Salem, was served a criminal summons in Dobson Dec. 7 for two counts of writing worthless checks. Complainants are listed as Gates Pharmacy and Twice New Furniture. She was given a Jan. 26 court date.

• Jessica Rachel Stanley, 29, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse for failure to appear in court in July on charges of shoplifting and show cause. She was given cash bonds of $300 and $255 with a Feb. 2 court date.

• Codie Layne Burchette, 24, of Poor Valley Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Dec. 8 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of injury to real property. He was given a $500 cash bond and a Jan. 19 court date.

• Anthony Shane Lowe, 30, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 9 on a charge of failure to pay child support dated Aug. 2. He was given a $9,315 cash bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• Alston James Tolbert, 19, of Kernersville, was served a criminal summons Dec. 9 on a charge of injury to real property. He was given a Jan. 10 court date.

• Joseph Adam Alford, 33, of Community Pond Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 9 for failure to appear in court Oct. 24 on a charge of larceny. The complainant is listed as Archie Smith of Durham. Alford was given a $500 secured bond with a Jan. 10 court date.

• Jennifer Alayne Vaughn, 25, of Mid Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 10 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated Oct. 20. She was given 30 days incarceration.

• James Stewart Sparks, of Hampton Boulevard, Mount Airy, was served warrant Dec. 10 on two counts of writing worthless checks and felony being a fugitive from justice. He was given an $18,285 secured bond. He has a Dec. 11 court date for five counts of worthless checks in Surry County. Then he has a Jan. 26 date in Wilkesboro for three more counts of the same crimes.

• Trevor Lindel Marshall, 23, of Community Pond Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 10 for failure to appear in court June 12 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

• Justin Nicholas Wheeler, 39, of Racing Hollow Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 11 for failure to appear in court Oct. 2 on a charge of nonsupport of a child. He was given a $404 cash bond and a Dec. 11 court date.

• Celso Osoreo Mederos, 35, of Hardin Mill Road, Dobson, was served a warrant Dec. 12 on a charge of assault on a female dated the day before. The victim is listed as Candelaria Rayo of the same address. He was given no bond and a Jan. 12 court date.