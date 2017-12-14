Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Dustin Dale Gammons, 26, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest on Mountain Park Road last Wednesday for failure to appear in court Nov. 13. He was given a $100,000 secured bond and a court date the next day.

According to the court docket, Gammons has a Jan. 3 court date for charges of larceny, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a Jan. 9 date for counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

• At the same time, deputies arrested Amber Wilcox, 27, also listed as homeless, on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear in court Nov. 2. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a court date the next day.

• Tracy Wayne Worrell, 36, of Galax, Virginia, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse on Dec. 4 for failure to appear in court in November on charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and driving with no registration. He was given a $300 unsecured bond and a Feb. 8 court date.

• Wesley Dale Hall, 34, of Pinnacle Hotel Road, Pinnacle, was served a criminal summons Dec. 5 on a charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired), dated Nov. 27. He was given a Jan. 29 court date.

• Robert Lee Hodge, 37, of Johnny Bowman Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 5 for failure to appear in court Nov. 30 on a charge of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug. He was given a $6,000 secured bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

• Sarah Lynette Goins, 18, of Beasley Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 5 for failure to appear in court on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was released on a $1,500 secured bond with a Jan. 26 court date.

• Hunter Weston Nunn, 18, of Mount Royal Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 5 for two counts of larceny of a firearm. He was released on a written promise to appear in court on Jan. 22.

• Alisha Marie Money, 32, of Statesville, was served an order for arrest in Dobson for failure to appear in court Nov. 14 in Sampson County on the charge of failure to pay child support. She was given a $73.86 cash bond, which was paid, as well as a secured bond, with a Jan. 2 court date in Clinton.

• Ronald Dean Wood, 44, of Happy Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Dec. 6 on a charge of injury to real property, dated Nov. 15. He was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Jan. 31 court date.

• William Shane East, 33, of Dare Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 6 on a charge of larceny, dated Dec. 3. He was given a Jan. 3 court date.

• Jackie Lee Robertson, 60, of Siloam Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 7 for failure to appear in court in both Forsyth (dated 2005) and Stokes (2007) counties.

In Stokes the charges are driving while license revoked, driving while impaired, failure to stop for property damage, failure to reduce speed, and civil revocation of his license for 30 days. In Forsyth the charges are driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.

He was given a $6,000 secured bond with a Dec. 20 court date in Danbury and a Jan. 2 date in Winston-Salem. He also was served a criminal summons for unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated 2003. The complainant is listed as Ricky Robertson. He has a Jan. 5 date in Dobson.

• James Robert Saunders, 22, of Eads Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 7 for failure to appear in court Oct. 25 in Haywood County on a charge of assault on a female. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.