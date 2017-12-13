Sheriff’s office shops for needy kids

Dozens of volunteers descended on Walmart Tuesday morning to help needy children this holiday season.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was joined by many from the community to buy necessities and toys as part of Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas.

The annual drive started a quarter of a century ago as a way to provide a Christmas meal to a handful of families. Now it has extended far beyond that.

“Once again Surry County has opened its heart and provided a Christmas for 700 children as well as food boxes for 274 families,” said Combs.

“I would like to thank everyone who came out in the snow to assemble food boxes on Saturday and everyone who came to Walmart Tuesday to shop for the children,” added Combs.

“Thank you to all who donated monetarily, provided the labor, and those who provided vehicles and trailers to make Give a Kid a Christmas possible.”

Among the many that Combs pointed were area churches, Surry County Schools, civic organizations, business organizations, Walmart, The Mount Airy News, WXII News Channel 12, local fire department, Surry Community College’s baseball team and coach, Billy Clayton Smith and Frankie Smith, and “An Old-Fashion Country Christmas” play held in Eldora, as well as those working with the newly formed Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation.

While the food boxes and shopping trip are complete for this season, Combs noted that the forming of a foundation allows it to accept donations all year long. Any money coming in from this point forward will go toward the 2018 campaign.

Some young volunteers help buy gifts for Sheriff Atkinson's Give a Kid a Christmas at Walmart Tuesday morning. Members of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles bag up purchases Tuesday morning at Walmart to go to needy children in the county. Lt. J.D. Briles pushes a shopping cart full of gifts out to the parking lot. Here are several boxes of food that were being delivered to homes this week from the sheriff's office. Volunteers met at Surry Central High School Saturday despite the snowy conditions to prepare the individual boxes for delivery to needy families. Sheriff Jimmy Combs is joined by members of the Surry County Schools central office. From left are assistant superintendents Kevin Via and Jill Reinhardt, Superintendent Travis Reeves, Combs, and assistant superintendent Jeff Tunstall. These four ladies get in the Christmas spirit by helping with the holiday drive. Sheriff Jimmy Combs put out a call for volunteers, and dozens of people answered the call. Here are some of the dozens of people who helped with the shopping at Walmart Tuesday. Social worker Tara Barr keeps track of all the needy children who will be helped by the purchases this year.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

