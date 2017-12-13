Local church offering free gift wrapping

Jessup Grove Baptist Church will be seeking to spread some Christmas cheer on Saturday at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center by offering a day of free gift wrapping just in time for the holiday season.

Church volunteers will be on hand at the center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., carrying along plenty of paper, boxes, bows and other accessories to use in wrapping gifts for all who come by. All supplies and services will be free of charge.

“We’re calling this day, ‘Under the Wrap’,” noted church volunteer Sue Cocca. “This will be our second year. Last year we wrapped gifts at Mayberry Mall but this time we wanted to bring it to Pilot Mountain. This is an opportunity for us to reach out to our community.”

“We’re not sure what to expect but we hope to have plenty of people come by with gifts to be wrapped. We’d like to make this a regular Pilot Mountain event.”

The festive holiday spirit will be added to with sweet treats and refreshments offered throughout the day, also at no charge.

“This is what we need to be doing,” Cocca said. “God tells us in His word that He blesses us and that we are to be a blessing to other people. This is an opportunity for us to be a blessing to our community.”