County schools hold science fair

Meadowview Magnet Middle School hosted the system-wide Surry County District Science Fair on Thursday.

Students were spread out through the school from classrooms to the media center. From 3:30-4 p.m., the kids were given time to set up their displays.

Several volunteer judges (including current and retired educators) circulated through the displays from 4:15-5:30 p.m., speaking to the students and asking questions about their experiments.

To provide parents, siblings and other guests with entertainment while the judges worked, a program called “Mad Science of the Piedmont” was given in the gym starting at 4:30 p.m.

After 5:30 p.m., everyone returned to the exhibits in the various locations for the judges to reveal their selections.

For the elementary grades, those chosen from first place to fourth place will move on to the regional competition on Feb. 17.

For the middle school and high school levels, those qualifying for regionals are finishers from first to third place.

Here are the finishers in each category:

Elementary

Overall first place

Luke Creed, Copeland, The Power of Pressure

Second place

Eli Hutchens- Shoals – Need for Speed

McKenna Merritt- Copeland – Heat it Up

Madison Gray & Fisher Leftwich- White Plains – Forever Flowers

Ilihanie Caro- Franklin – Let’s Get Chewing

Mallory Cave, Kaylee Dalton, & Natalie Smith- Rockford – The Banana Project ​

Third place

Isabel Salazar- Rockford – Animal Interests

McKindsey Lloyd & Riley Key- Mountain Park – Does Using a Cell Phone Distract the User?

Landon Wright- Dobson – Naked Eggs

Ellie Edwards & Charlotte Chrismon- Dobson – The Laundry Lab

Sara Tilley & Joanna Parker- Shoals – Which Toothpaste Cleans the Best?

Mason Jewell- Copeland – The Case of the Best Whitening Paste

Fourth place

Lilly O’Neal- DES- Which One Cools Faster?

Allie Harrell, Isabell Caudle & Adrianna Hornaday – Flat Rock – Why is the Statue of Liberty Green?

Joselyn Wiles- Rockford- Strongest Paper Towel

Talon Mason- Pilot Mountain – Fast & Loud: Roll Heavy or Go Home

Ridge Reeves- Franklin – Can You Fidget?

Myla George- Westfield – How to Get a Brighter Smile

Middle School

Biological Sciences A

1. Weatherly Reeves and Jasmine Narehood, Meadowview, Greenhouse Gas: Could There Be A Positive

2. Abygail Cao, Pilot Mountain, Is Age Boping You

3. Kddrick Parker, Pilot Mountain, I Heart Video Games

4. Kaesi Blythe and Diana Cazares, Central, How Can Beans Grow Better to Improve Farming

Biological Sciences B

1. Biological Sciences B Jacey Ward, Meadowview, I’m Allergic To The Cold…No Really

2. Biological Sciences B Anna Shew, Meadowview, The Five Second Rule

3. Biological Sciences B Erika Spurlin, Central, Is Yawning Contagious

4. Biological Sciences B Nancy Ruiz and Jordan Moreno, Gentry, Rest Test

Chemistry

1. Cassie Noonkester and Elizibeth Mongomery, Gentry, Burn Baby Burn

2. Nick Lowerry, Pilot Mountain, Electrolyte It Up

3. Madelyn Edwards, Gentry, Got Acid

4. Heather Messervy, Meadowview, Plastic Made of Milk

Physics & Mathematics

1. Colby Calloway, Meadowview, Its a Bird, Its a Plane, Its Gone

2. Dereck Freeman, Conner Key, Pilot Mountain, The Effect of Temperature on Magnets

3. Gavin Atkins, Pilot Mountain, Hot Socks

4. Jay Eades and Bradely Goins, Meadowview, Batter Up

Earth Environmental Sciencde

1. Sophie Hutchens, Pilot Mountain, Cloudy With A Chance of Acid

2. Emily Angel, Meadowview, Water Conservation

3. Taylor Haynes and Taylor Peele, Central, Acid Ocean

4. Jayden Doria and Beariz Gomez, Meadowview, River Water Quality How Clean Is It Really

Technology

1. Dante Watson, Central, The Eye of The Radar

2. Zachary Edwards, Pilot Mountain, Ionizing or Electric Which Is Better For Your Home

3. Isaiah Gillispie, Pilot Mountain, How To Build An Articulated Hand

4. Bradon France and Justin Perez, Gentry, Power Foods!

Engineering

1. Maddox Marshall and Nathan Narehood, Central, Is Specialty Lubricant Better Than WD-40

2. Sadie Hayes and Cynthie Chaire, Gentry, I Got 99 Problems And My Ball Is One

3. Jordan Hege and Ciarre Holt, Pilot Mountain, The Indestructable Bubble

4. Ansley Cardin, Pilot Mountain, Will The Wingspan Of A Paper Airplane Affect The Distance It Travels

High School

Biological Sciences A

1. Joanna Hernandez & Teresa Vazquez SECHS Killing Bacteria With Mexican Concoctions

2. Cierra Antwine & Jaelyn LeClair, Surry Central, Which Does Photosynthesis Faster, Deciduous or Coniferous

3. Annabelle McCracken, East Surry, Aspirin Effect on Plants

4. Leah Haynes, East Surry, Caffiene

Biological Sciences B

1. Sarah Chaney, East Surry, Why Pills Aren’t Always the Deal

2. Maddie Creed, North Surry, Throw Like a Pirate

3. Carrie McKeaver, Surry Central, How Sensitive is Your Tongue

4. Karson Branch & Laney Cave, Surry Central, Sugar, Sugar, Cupcake

Chemistry

1. Chlristina Chavez, East Surry, Tea? Coke? or Coffee?

2. Jessica Taylor and Michelle Ramos, North Surry, Temperature of Fabric Dye

3. Eli Bullington, East Surry, Crystal Creations

4. Michelle Lopez Cruz and Erica Rodriguez Lopez, Surry Central, Cool Breeze

Physics & Mathematics

1. Ryan Presnell, East Surry, How Does Temperature Affect The Pitch of a Violin?

2. Nolan Poindexter, Surry Central, Wing It

3. Chase Holt and Maisen Holt, Surry Central, Can YOu Defy Gravity

4. Carson Payne, East Surry, Bouncy Brands

Earth Environmental Science

1. Abigail Martin, East Surry, Erosion Control

2. Benji Edwards, Blake Inman, Dallas Davis, North Surry, Does Heat Intensify Hurricanes

3. Jordan Westmoreland, Surry Central, Paper vs Plastic Windmeter

Technology

1. Courtland Hardy and Dannis Cazarez, SECHS, Reducing Emergency Response Times Using a IR Blaster

Engineering

1. Madison Allen and Bailey Singleton, North Surry, Automated Guided Vehicle

2. Destini Hudson, East Surry, How Do You Like Your Coffee

3. Avery Tucker, East Surry, Best Coffee Insulator

4. Sarah Southard and Jonathan Volk, Surry Central, Are Childproof Conatiners Really Childproof

Judge Joy Johnston, left, questions Ansley Cardin, Pilot Mountain Middle School, about her science fair project which studies the impact wingspan on the flight of paper airplanes. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_0JAL7624.jpg Judge Joy Johnston, left, questions Ansley Cardin, Pilot Mountain Middle School, about her science fair project which studies the impact wingspan on the flight of paper airplanes. Jeff Linville | The News Jacey Ward, blue shirt, explains to judges Joanna Radford and Randy Lequire that she did her project around the fact that she has cold urticaria, or cold-induced hives. Anna Shew, of Meadowview Middle, looks on from her station. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_0JAL7627.jpg Jacey Ward, blue shirt, explains to judges Joanna Radford and Randy Lequire that she did her project around the fact that she has cold urticaria, or cold-induced hives. Anna Shew, of Meadowview Middle, looks on from her station. Jeff Linville | The News Judge Becky Critz, far right, circles the Meadowview Middle School media center asking questions of students during Thursday’s district-wide science fair. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_0JAL7629.jpg Judge Becky Critz, far right, circles the Meadowview Middle School media center asking questions of students during Thursday’s district-wide science fair. Jeff Linville | The News Luke Creed, front, holds up his first-place award for the elementary grades. Joining him are Dr. Travis Reeves, left, superintendent of schools and Clark Goings, school board member. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Luke-Creed-1.jpg Luke Creed, front, holds up his first-place award for the elementary grades. Joining him are Dr. Travis Reeves, left, superintendent of schools and Clark Goings, school board member. Surry County Schools All the second-place winners from the elementary grades are shown together. They advance on to the next level of competition in February. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_2nd-place-science-fair.jpg All the second-place winners from the elementary grades are shown together. They advance on to the next level of competition in February. Surry County Schools The middle school engineering winners are, from left, first place Maddox Marshall and Nathan Narehood, Central Middle; second, Sadie Hayes and Cynthie Chaire, Gentry. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Middle_School_Engineering.jpg The middle school engineering winners are, from left, first place Maddox Marshall and Nathan Narehood, Central Middle; second, Sadie Hayes and Cynthie Chaire, Gentry. Surry County Schools The middle school technology winners are, from left, first place, Dante Watson, Central; second, Zachary Edwards, Pilot Mountain; and third, Isaiah Gillispie Pilot Mountain. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_MiddleSchool_Technology.jpg The middle school technology winners are, from left, first place, Dante Watson, Central; second, Zachary Edwards, Pilot Mountain; and third, Isaiah Gillispie Pilot Mountain. Surry County Schools The middle school earth environmental sciences winners are, from left, first place, Sophie Hutchens, Pilot Mountain; second, Emily Angel, Meadowview Magnet; third, Taylor Haynes and Taylor Peele, Central Middle. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_MiddleSchool_Earth_Environmental_Science.jpg The middle school earth environmental sciences winners are, from left, first place, Sophie Hutchens, Pilot Mountain; second, Emily Angel, Meadowview Magnet; third, Taylor Haynes and Taylor Peele, Central Middle. Surry County Schools

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.