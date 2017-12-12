County schools hold science fair

Meadowview Magnet Middle School hosted the system-wide Surry County District Science Fair on Thursday.
Students were spread out through the school from classrooms to the media center. From 3:30-4 p.m., the kids were given time to set up their displays.
Several volunteer judges (including current and retired educators) circulated through the displays from 4:15-5:30 p.m., speaking to the students and asking questions about their experiments.
To provide parents, siblings and other guests with entertainment while the judges worked, a program called “Mad Science of the Piedmont” was given in the gym starting at 4:30 p.m.
After 5:30 p.m., everyone returned to the exhibits in the various locations for the judges to reveal their selections.
For the elementary grades, those chosen from first place to fourth place will move on to the regional competition on Feb. 17.
For the middle school and high school levels, those qualifying for regionals are finishers from first to third place.
Here are the finishers in each category:
Elementary
Overall first place
Luke Creed, Copeland, The Power of Pressure
Second place
Eli Hutchens- Shoals – Need for Speed
McKenna Merritt- Copeland – Heat it Up
Madison Gray & Fisher Leftwich- White Plains – Forever Flowers
Ilihanie Caro- Franklin – Let’s Get Chewing
Mallory Cave, Kaylee Dalton, & Natalie Smith- Rockford – The Banana Project
Third place
Isabel Salazar- Rockford – Animal Interests
McKindsey Lloyd & Riley Key- Mountain Park – Does Using a Cell Phone Distract the User?
Landon Wright- Dobson – Naked Eggs
Ellie Edwards & Charlotte Chrismon- Dobson – The Laundry Lab
Sara Tilley & Joanna Parker- Shoals – Which Toothpaste Cleans the Best?
Mason Jewell- Copeland – The Case of the Best Whitening Paste
Fourth place
Lilly O’Neal- DES- Which One Cools Faster?
Allie Harrell, Isabell Caudle & Adrianna Hornaday – Flat Rock – Why is the Statue of Liberty Green?
Joselyn Wiles- Rockford- Strongest Paper Towel
Talon Mason- Pilot Mountain – Fast & Loud: Roll Heavy or Go Home
Ridge Reeves- Franklin – Can You Fidget?
Myla George- Westfield – How to Get a Brighter Smile
Middle School
Biological Sciences A
1. Weatherly Reeves and Jasmine Narehood, Meadowview, Greenhouse Gas: Could There Be A Positive
2. Abygail Cao, Pilot Mountain, Is Age Boping You
3. Kddrick Parker, Pilot Mountain, I Heart Video Games
4. Kaesi Blythe and Diana Cazares, Central, How Can Beans Grow Better to Improve Farming
Biological Sciences B
1. Biological Sciences B Jacey Ward, Meadowview, I’m Allergic To The Cold…No Really
2. Biological Sciences B Anna Shew, Meadowview, The Five Second Rule
3. Biological Sciences B Erika Spurlin, Central, Is Yawning Contagious
4. Biological Sciences B Nancy Ruiz and Jordan Moreno, Gentry, Rest Test
Chemistry
1. Cassie Noonkester and Elizibeth Mongomery, Gentry, Burn Baby Burn
2. Nick Lowerry, Pilot Mountain, Electrolyte It Up
3. Madelyn Edwards, Gentry, Got Acid
4. Heather Messervy, Meadowview, Plastic Made of Milk
Physics & Mathematics
1. Colby Calloway, Meadowview, Its a Bird, Its a Plane, Its Gone
2. Dereck Freeman, Conner Key, Pilot Mountain, The Effect of Temperature on Magnets
3. Gavin Atkins, Pilot Mountain, Hot Socks
4. Jay Eades and Bradely Goins, Meadowview, Batter Up
Earth Environmental Sciencde
1. Sophie Hutchens, Pilot Mountain, Cloudy With A Chance of Acid
2. Emily Angel, Meadowview, Water Conservation
3. Taylor Haynes and Taylor Peele, Central, Acid Ocean
4. Jayden Doria and Beariz Gomez, Meadowview, River Water Quality How Clean Is It Really
Technology
1. Dante Watson, Central, The Eye of The Radar
2. Zachary Edwards, Pilot Mountain, Ionizing or Electric Which Is Better For Your Home
3. Isaiah Gillispie, Pilot Mountain, How To Build An Articulated Hand
4. Bradon France and Justin Perez, Gentry, Power Foods!
Engineering
1. Maddox Marshall and Nathan Narehood, Central, Is Specialty Lubricant Better Than WD-40
2. Sadie Hayes and Cynthie Chaire, Gentry, I Got 99 Problems And My Ball Is One
3. Jordan Hege and Ciarre Holt, Pilot Mountain, The Indestructable Bubble
4. Ansley Cardin, Pilot Mountain, Will The Wingspan Of A Paper Airplane Affect The Distance It Travels
High School
Biological Sciences A
1. Joanna Hernandez & Teresa Vazquez SECHS Killing Bacteria With Mexican Concoctions
2. Cierra Antwine & Jaelyn LeClair, Surry Central, Which Does Photosynthesis Faster, Deciduous or Coniferous
3. Annabelle McCracken, East Surry, Aspirin Effect on Plants
4. Leah Haynes, East Surry, Caffiene
Biological Sciences B
1. Sarah Chaney, East Surry, Why Pills Aren’t Always the Deal
2. Maddie Creed, North Surry, Throw Like a Pirate
3. Carrie McKeaver, Surry Central, How Sensitive is Your Tongue
4. Karson Branch & Laney Cave, Surry Central, Sugar, Sugar, Cupcake
Chemistry
1. Chlristina Chavez, East Surry, Tea? Coke? or Coffee?
2. Jessica Taylor and Michelle Ramos, North Surry, Temperature of Fabric Dye
3. Eli Bullington, East Surry, Crystal Creations
4. Michelle Lopez Cruz and Erica Rodriguez Lopez, Surry Central, Cool Breeze
Physics & Mathematics
1. Ryan Presnell, East Surry, How Does Temperature Affect The Pitch of a Violin?
2. Nolan Poindexter, Surry Central, Wing It
3. Chase Holt and Maisen Holt, Surry Central, Can YOu Defy Gravity
4. Carson Payne, East Surry, Bouncy Brands
Earth Environmental Science
1. Abigail Martin, East Surry, Erosion Control
2. Benji Edwards, Blake Inman, Dallas Davis, North Surry, Does Heat Intensify Hurricanes
3. Jordan Westmoreland, Surry Central, Paper vs Plastic Windmeter
Technology
1. Courtland Hardy and Dannis Cazarez, SECHS, Reducing Emergency Response Times Using a IR Blaster
Engineering
1. Madison Allen and Bailey Singleton, North Surry, Automated Guided Vehicle
2. Destini Hudson, East Surry, How Do You Like Your Coffee
3. Avery Tucker, East Surry, Best Coffee Insulator
4. Sarah Southard and Jonathan Volk, Surry Central, Are Childproof Conatiners Really Childproof
