Police reports

• Video game systems valued at $3,192 have been stolen from Walmart, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The theft, discovered Thursday, involved an unknown suspect opening a locked display case and removing 18 different Nintendo and Nintendo Galaxy Style hand-held gaming systems.

• Tanner Blake Watson, 21, of 1961 N.C. 268, Pinnacle, was arrested on a series of violations and jailed under secured bonds of $20,000 and $10,000 after a traffic stop Thursday. After being encountered during that stop on U.S. 52 at Arlington Street, outstanding warrants for Watson’s arrest on various charges which had issued on Oct. 21 were discovered.

This includes identity theft, a felony; providing fictitious information to an officer; driving while license revoked; and speeding. Watson also was wanted for a probation violation filed in Stokes County on Oct. 25, and was charged at the time of his arrest Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. The charges are broken down into two sets specifying his incarceration on the $20,000 and $10,000 secured bonds. Watson is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on both Dec. 11 and Feb. 14.

• Property valued at $1,450 was discovered stolen on Dec. 4 from an unlocked construction shed at 500 Old Springs Road, the address for Millennium Charter Academy. The victims of the crime are the school and the Steve Tate and Son plumbing business on Brunswick Lane. Taken were 19 sections of copper pipe, 60 copper fittings contained in two boxes and a battery from a piece of equipment outside.

• Columbia products valued at $350, including two black coats and a tan jacket, were stolen on Dec. 2 from Belk in Mayberry Mall by an unknown suspect.

• The Best Buy store on West Pine Street also was the scene of a larceny on Dec. 2, when an unknown suspect took multiple 25-ounce cans of beer.

• A case of injury to personal property occurred on Dec. 1 at the Marshall Street residence of Tracy Lynn Gwyn, where a bladed object was used to damage tires on Gwyn’s 2005 Nissan Maxima to the tune of $400.

• Cory Ralph Arrington, 27, listed as homeless, was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Dec. 1 at a location on Fancy Gap Road from which he had been banned by the property owner. Arrington was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 3.