Kids can visit with Santa Saturday

Surry Community College’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success will host Christmas at Santa’s Workshop on Friday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the college’s gymnasium, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

The fun-filled and festive evening boasts exciting Christmas-themed games and activities, as well as delicious holiday treats. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet and take a photo with Santa.

The society invites all children to attend. Admission is $5 per child at the door. The $5 entry fee includes a picture with Santa, a personalized letter from Santa and three activity tickets. Food and additional activity tickets will be available for purchase. The funds raised will go towards future community service projects the group conducts.

The society will also provide gift wrapping service on Dec. 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts can be dropped off in Student Services A-Building in Dobson. The cost of wrapping each gift will be $3. This is open to the community and campus members.

For more information, contact Dean of Student Services, and leadership society advisor, Sabrina Terry at (336) 386-3530 or terrysj@surry.edu.

Surry Early College students senior Courtland Hardy, left, of Mount Airy and junior Anayeli Garcia of Dobson make preparations for Santa's Workshop an event that will be hosted by Surry Community College's chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success on Friday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the college's gymnasium. Submitted photo