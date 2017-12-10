Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jonas Garcia, 22, Hispanic male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for violating a domestic violence protective order and injury to property.

• Joseph Edward Dale II, age 36, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possessing toxic vapor substances.

• Rickey Odell Whitaker, age 44, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possess/distribute meth precursor, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Savanah Pettitt, in addition to being wanted on probation violations, Pettitt is wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jamie Monta Dobson, 40, black male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Jeffrey W. Rippey, 52, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• James Henry Tate, 26, white male, wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.