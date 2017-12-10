In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– James and Linda King to Charles Norman, tract Stewarts Creek $80

– Jack and Anna Morton to Garrett Draughn and Anna Martin, 0.54 acres in Mount Airy $288

– Keith, Stephanie and Hal Hodges to Davis Brothers Farms, 19.967 acres in Dobson $126

– Jake’s Gas-N-Go, LLC to Super Gas And Food Mart, INC., 0.5472 acres 23836 Square Feet Westfield $439

– Jurdon and Jamie Edwards to Anthony Barker to Lot 10 Section 1 Crosswinds Subdivision PB 11 121 in Mount Airy $19

– Nancy and Curtis Wilks to Pet L.L.C. 0.526 acres Portion, Lots 35-44 Block F Hickerson Heights Developement PB 3 115 in Elkin $200

– Tommy and Jackie Atkins to Jeremy Johnson and Brandon Sawyers, 8.937 acres Bryan Township $36

– Woodrow Collins to Steven and Corinne Moreland, tract 1 Lots 1-3 Section B G B Sydnor Property PB 3 40 and tract 2 in Mount Airy $150

– Phillip and Amy Harrison to Matthew Mayes, tract 2 Section 1 Carter’s Glen Subdivision PB 13 128 Franklin $75

– Earl and Patricia Roberts to Kaitlin Shinault, 0.386 acres Lot 24 and Portion of Lot 26 Trotter Place Subdivision PB 10 94 in Pilot Mountain $312