Joint drug searches net two arrests

DOBSON — Two Surry County suspects face multiple drug charges due to a joint investigation, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

A joint investigation involving the Mount Airy Police Department and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation led to search warrants being served at two locations in the early morning hours Tuesday, according to Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

The first search warrant was served at 146 Glenn Terrace, Mount Airy.

“During the search of the residence, officers seized 9 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,080, 3 grams of cocaine with a street value of $360, 2 ounces of marijuana with a street value of $150, a 12-gauge shotgun, an AK47 and $2,199 cash,” said Combs.

Rodney Christopher Goodwin, 29, of 747 Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy, received a $55,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

• Felony possession of cocaine

• Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver meth

• Felony possession of meth

• Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

• Felony sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

• Possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Felony maintaining a drug dwelling

According to the Surry County court docket, Goodwin already had a Feb. 14 court date to face two charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired) and one violation for unsafe tires.

The second search warrant was served at 109 Canton Lane, Mount Airy.

“During the search of this residence, officers seized a small amount of marijuana and $160 in cash,” said Combs.

Destiny Faith Shuff, 39, of that address, received a $15,500 secured bond after being served with outstanding charges from Wilkes County for the following:

· Three counts felony of possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance

· Three counts of felony sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance

· One count of felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance

She has a Dec. 20 court appearance in Wilkesboro for those charges, then a Jan. 11 date in Dobson for resisting an officer.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Shuff was convicted in 2015 of possession of a Schedule II drug and given probation and a suspended sentence.

In 2008 she also received probation and a suspended sentence for five convictions: possession of a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI drug, manufacturing a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

On Nov. 17, the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office began an investigation after it was reported a person was improperly using the two-way radio channel assigned to the various fire departments in Surry County.

On at least one occasion the suspect represented himself via the radio frequency as a member the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department and cancelled the fire department’s response to a fire alarm.

After further investigation, the identity of the suspect was established and criminal charges were issued.

On Dec. 1, Ocean Adrian Hinson, 23, of 1082 Noah Hayes Road, State Road, was served with one misdemeanor count of interfering with emergency communication. He was released from custody after posting a $300 cash bond.

“Conduct of this nature is dangerous to the firemen and any other emergency personnel who willingly and routinely place themselves in harm’s way to protect the citizens of Surry County and their property,” said Combs. “We were glad we were able to identify this individual and get him into custody before any serious damage was be done.”

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

