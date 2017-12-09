Veteran Park lights up for Christmas

From now until the night of Christmas Eve, American Legion Post #123 is turning Veterans Memorial Park into a holiday walking trail of lights.

Churches, businesses, schools, organizations and other groups have been invited to set up their own holiday scenes for the public to come and enjoy. Admission to the park is free, but donations are accepted.

“I went to the American Legion and presented this project last year,” said Curtis Munday, event organizer, “and they jumped right on it.”

“Veterans Park pays the power bill,” Munday added, and it’s free to the public. Eighteen light displays have been installed in the park, on par with last year’s display.

A special needs dinner/dance is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 15, which will include a live DJ, catered dinner, Santa and Mrs. Claus and an elf. People wishing to attend should RSVP to (336) 648-7500 with the number of people in your party and any special dietary needs.

Last year, the effort raised enough money to completely fund the special needs dinner and had enough left over to buy gifts for nine needy families with 16 children.

“The American Legion does not collect one penny from this event,” stressed Munday. It all goes to our special needs and needy families.

“This is a Christmas gift to the community,” said Munday. “Come on out and enjoy the lights. If your heart desires, leave a donation in the donation box.”

Veterans Memorial Park light display runs through Dec. 24, Monday through Thursday 6–9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 6–10 p.m. Call (336) 648-7500 to reserve seats for special needs dinner/dance on Dec. 15.

