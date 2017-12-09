Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Luis Cortes Jr., 18, of Janice Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in court Nov. 30 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was given a $500 cash bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• James Vance Shackleford, 49, of End Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in court May 3. No information was given on the initial charge. He was given a $600 cash bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

• Derrick Preston Welborn, 38, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Dec. 1 for two counts of failure to appear in court Nov. 29. The charges were probation violations for Yadkin County. He was given cash bonds of $1,840 and $1,400 each and a Feb. 7 court date in Yadkinville.

• Steven Edward Carver, 27, of Bray Ford Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 2 for failure to appear in court the day before in Forsyth County on a charge of larceny. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 13 court date in Winston-Salem.

The Sheriff’s Office also released these incident reports:

• Lynn Templeton, of Jackson Ridge Trail, Mount Airy, reported a break-in. He stated that sometime between Oct. 7 and Nov. 18, an unknown person entered the residence and stole several items.

These include an Ingersol industrial impact wrench (valued at $500), four Mercedes Benz alloy rims ($400), a 1970 Case Bulldog knife ($500), a 1970 Case Canoe knife ($200), a Case stag knife ($100) and about $1,000 in rare coins.

• Beth Ann Reeks reported the theft of several firearms (with a total value of almost $2,900) from a residence in Elkin on Nov. 17. Reeks, whose address is listed as Denver, N.C., said the crime occurred at 147 Beach Road sometime between March 18 and July 15.

Listed as taken were a Sig Sauer E226 with three magazines ($847 value), Glock 26 with five magazine ($608), a Glock 19 with five magazines ($500), a Remington 870 ($400), another Remington 870 ($219) and a Taurus M85 ($318). A possible suspect was listed as a 19-year-old white male, but the case was listed as being under further investigation.

• Taylor Deann King and Donald Ray Hayslip reported a stolen car on Nov. 17 while at a residence on Vernon Street in Mount Airy. King said the dark gray Mercedes Benz 300E (valued at $2,000) was taken between midnight and noon. A possible suspect was listed as a 26-year-old white male.

The report states that the car has since been recovered.

• Marty Lee Draughn and Treva Dawn Fitzgerald reported a theft at their residence on Cedar Point Drive in Mount Airy on Nov. 18. They said between noon and 2:30 p.m. the lien holder of the mobile home removed contents from the location. Items listed include 56 racing go-cart wheels ($1,960 value) with 56 racing tires ($1,400), racing tire heat box ($300), gray canopy ($140), and two coolers ($50). A possible suspect was listed as a 27-year-old white male, but the case is listed as under further investigation.

• Jeffrey Lee Edwards reported a break-in Nov. 17 where someone stole a pitbull and three chihuahuas from a residence. Edwards said that sometime between 6 p.m. the day before and 5 p.m. of the day of the report, someone broke into 109 Odyssey Way and stole the four dogs.

• Madison Noel-Grace Murphy, of 1856 Westfield Road, reported vandalism of her car at the residence between Nov. 17-18. Murphy, a Mount Airy High School student, and Angela Gail Bush, of the same address, said someone broke the passenger-side front door glass on the 2005 Honda Accord, doing $300 in damage.

• Wanda Ann Trivette and Timothy Ray Barker, of 679 Jenkinstown Road, Dobson, reported an attempted break-in of their residence on Nov. 19. They said someone ripped out a window screen ($20 damage) and attempted to open the window.

• Judith Vaughn Johnson, of Pilot Mountain, reported a larceny at Westfield Friends Meeting on Nov. 17. She said someone stole the Quaker church’s boxwood clippings from the location at Old Westfield Road in Pilot Mountain sometime between Nov. 9-16. Found on the scene was an aluminum coffee mug that was submitted into evidence.