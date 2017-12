The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

– John C. Creason, 40 of Elkin and Sonja E. Tilley, 44 of Pilot Mountain issued Dec. 6

– Fred T. Willard Jr., 53 and Mary A. Branson, 52 of Mount Airy issued Dec. 5

– Kenneth J. Welch, 45 and Tiffany L. Pierce of Mount Airy issued Dec. 4

– Francis O. Albert, 55 of Pilot Mountain and Diata Berthe, 41 of Hickory issued Dec. 4

– Colby W. Pardue, 24 of Mount Airy and Hayley E. Davis, 25 of Dobson issued Dec. 1

– James C. King, 58 and Vickie L. Hawks, 48 of Mount Airy issued Dec. 1