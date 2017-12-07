Police reports

• A man listed as homeless was jailed on three offenses Tuesday after allegedly refusing to stop for a traffic checkpoint, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Dennis Medley, 57, was taken into custody on South Main Street at U.S. 52 after a short pursuit and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $7,500 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 29 appearance in District Court.

• Thomas Adam Key, 21, of 329 Gravitte Road, Pinnacle, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the parking lot of the Four Brothers convenience store at Holly Springs after police responded to a suspicious-vehicle call. Key was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond.

Two other persons encountered during the incident, Casey James Puckett, 20, of 1193 Dodson Mill Road, Pilot Mountain, and Michael Odell Joyce, 19, address not listed, were each charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three individuals are scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Feb. 21.

• Violations of hit and run involving property damage and driving while impaired were issued early Sunday against Taylor Marie Hudson, 25, of 557 Pine Creek Trail, after the investigation of a collision in which Hudson allegedly left the scene. Upon being encountered by police at her home, Hudson was released on a written promise to appear in District Court on Feb. 13.

• William Zachary Epperson, 23, of 1667 Bryant Road, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of stolen property (a vehicle), possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The drugs, identified as suboxone and alprazolam, were located during a search. The 1998 Dodge Neon Epperson was in possession of when encountered by police in the Bluemont Road-West Pine Street area, owned by a Dobson woman, had been stolen on Nov. 29 from a parking lot at Northern Hospital of Surry County.

Epperson was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond. Two other people in the stolen car, Anthony Drake Driver, 23, and Kenneth Anthony Pack, 26, both of 111 Badgett Ave., were each charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of the search and released under a $2,500 secured bond. All three men are scheduled to be in District Court on Jan. 4.