MCA hosting plays tonight

Millennium Charter Academy is hosting three short plays this evening with a holiday theme.
The community is invited to the free evening performance in the commons area of the school starting at 6 p.m.
Alicia Merritt, the MCA theater teacher, will direct the three plays. She provided the cast lists for the performances.
• “The Proposal” by Stephen Bittrich:
Alexandria Stanley (senior) as Julia Hightower;
Elijah Surrell (junior) as William Ainsworth.
• “Corybungus” by Stephen Bittrich:
Isaiah Fitzpatrick (sophomore) as Mr. W.;
Alexis Watson (junior) as Returns Person.
• “From Shakespeare with Love” by Jonathan Dorf:
Henry Richardson (junior) as Antipholus;
Oscar Hampton (junior) as Romeo;
Evelyn Villasenor (freshman) as Titania;
Emily Marteny (sophomore) as Viola;
Alexis Watson (junior) as Olivia;
Kaylee Horton (junior) as Puck;
Andrew Lawson (sophomore) as Duke Orsino;
Gaven Young (sophomore) as Oberon.
Backstage:
Tony O’Rourke
Tommy McGuire
Daniel Moore
Laurel Petrie
Millennium Charter Academy is located at 500 Old Springs Road.