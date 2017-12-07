MCA hosting plays tonight

Millennium Charter Academy is hosting three short plays this evening with a holiday theme.

The community is invited to the free evening performance in the commons area of the school starting at 6 p.m.

Alicia Merritt, the MCA theater teacher, will direct the three plays. She provided the cast lists for the performances.

• “The Proposal” by Stephen Bittrich:

Alexandria Stanley (senior) as Julia Hightower;

Elijah Surrell (junior) as William Ainsworth.

• “Corybungus” by Stephen Bittrich:

Isaiah Fitzpatrick (sophomore) as Mr. W.;

Alexis Watson (junior) as Returns Person.

• “From Shakespeare with Love” by Jonathan Dorf:

Henry Richardson (junior) as Antipholus;

Oscar Hampton (junior) as Romeo;

Evelyn Villasenor (freshman) as Titania;

Emily Marteny (sophomore) as Viola;

Alexis Watson (junior) as Olivia;

Kaylee Horton (junior) as Puck;

Andrew Lawson (sophomore) as Duke Orsino;

Gaven Young (sophomore) as Oberon.

Backstage:

Tony O’Rourke

Tommy McGuire

Daniel Moore

Laurel Petrie

Millennium Charter Academy is located at 500 Old Springs Road.