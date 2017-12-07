Surry Early College holds science fair

The Surry Early College High School recently held its annual science fair competition. The school saw students enter projects in the technology division, chemistry division, and the micro-biology division.

The overall winners were:

First place, technology division, Courtland Hardy and Dannis Cazarez; first place, chemistry division, Polly Kreh; and first place, micro-biology division, Teresa Vazquez and Joana Hernandez.

These students will move on to compete in the Surry County Schools Science Fair today.