Posted on by

Surry Early College holds science fair


Courtland Hardy and Dannis Cazarez, winners of the technology division of the Surry Early College science fair.


Submitted photo

Polly Kreh won the chemistry division of the Surry Early College science fair.


Submitted photo

Teresa Vazquez and Joana Hernandez, winners of the micro-biology division of the Surry Early College science fair.


Submitted photo

The Surry Early College High School recently held its annual science fair competition. The school saw students enter projects in the technology division, chemistry division, and the micro-biology division.

The overall winners were:

First place, technology division, Courtland Hardy and Dannis Cazarez; first place, chemistry division, Polly Kreh; and first place, micro-biology division, Teresa Vazquez and Joana Hernandez.

These students will move on to compete in the Surry County Schools Science Fair today.

Courtland Hardy and Dannis Cazarez, winners of the technology division of the Surry Early College science fair.
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Courtland-Hardy-and-Dannis-Cazerez.jpgCourtland Hardy and Dannis Cazarez, winners of the technology division of the Surry Early College science fair. Submitted photo

Polly Kreh won the chemistry division of the Surry Early College science fair.
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Polly-Kreh.jpgPolly Kreh won the chemistry division of the Surry Early College science fair. Submitted photo

Teresa Vazquez and Joana Hernandez, winners of the micro-biology division of the Surry Early College science fair.
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Teresa-Vazquez-and-Joana-Hernandez.jpgTeresa Vazquez and Joana Hernandez, winners of the micro-biology division of the Surry Early College science fair. Submitted photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:22 pm |    

Mayberry Mall may close by Feb. 1

Mayberry Mall may close by Feb. 1
7:01 pm |    

Meth, crack busts occur in city

Meth, crack busts occur in city
4:39 pm |    

Cana man arrested as fugitive

Cana man arrested as fugitive
comments powered by Disqus