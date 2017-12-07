Franklin names science fair winners

Franklin Elementary School recently held its annual science fair, naming winners in grades three through five as well as overall school winners.

“Our students implemented the six-step scientific method when creating their science fair projects,” the school said in announcing the winners. “1. Ask a question 2. Form a hypothesis 3. Perform an experiment 4. Make observations 5. Analyze the information from the observations 6. Draw a conclusion.”

The winners were first determined based on their individual grade levels. After these winners were chosen, then school wide winners were selected from the grade level winners.

The school wide winners were: first place, Ani Hughes with What the Plant?; second place, Ridge Reeves with Can You Fidget;” and third was Jackson Collins with Which Solution Will Dissolve the Dye From a Purple Skittle the Fastest?

These three will advance to the county wide science fair being held today at Meadowview Magnet Middle School.

The grade winners were:

Third grade: Kinley Stanley with Liquids and Your Teeth;

Fourth grade: first, Ani Hughes with What the Plant?”, second, Ridge Reeves with Can You Fidget;”and third, – Jackson Collins with Which Solution Will Dissolve the Dye From a Purple Skittle the Fastest?

Fifth grade: first, Dee Dawkins with Soil Erosion; second, Indigo Blevins with Why is Baking Soda A Effective Cleaning Agent;” and third, Daniel Vernon with Do Cats Affect Your Health?