White Plains science fair winners named


The winners of the White Plains Elementary School Science Fair are, from left, Bailey Ray in third place, Fisher Leftwich and Madison Gray in second place, and Mae Danley, who claimed the top prize.


Submitted photo

White Plains Elementary School recently held its annual science fair. The overall winners were Mae Danley in first place, Fisher Leftwich and Madison Gray taking second, and Bailey Ray taking third place.

These three will compete in the county wide science fair today at Meadowview Magnet Middle School.

