Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was arrested in the local hospital parking lot early Monday on vehicle break-in and related charges, according to city police department reports. Officers responded to Northern Hospital of Surry County shortly before 3 a.m. in reference to a suspicious-person call and took Dino Dennis Greene Jr., 30, of 131 Jim Reynolds Lane, into custody after a brief investigation.

Greene is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, a felony; three counts of larceny; three counts of possession of stolen property; two counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle; and injury to personal property. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a series of secured bonds for the different sets of charges totaling $10,000, according to arrest records, and slated for a Jan. 9 District Court appearance. No details were listed regarding the property stolen or owners of the vehicles involved.

• Jackie Odean Kipp, 38, of 1610 Twin Oaks Road, Elkin, was arrested Sunday on an outstanding order for arrest for a felony charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device used for parole purposes. The order, which had been issued on Sept. 7, was discovered after police encountered Kipp at an address in the 2000 block of North Main Street. This led to a probation officer coming to the police station and serving Kipp with paperwork revoking her parole. She then was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and is to be in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Violations of larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing were filed against Ronnie Lee Moore, 62, of North Wilkesboro, last Thursday at Lowes Foods, where he allegedly two took packages of steaks valued at $42. Moore is facing a Jan. 9 court appearance.

• Also last Thursday, police learned of a case of obtaining property by false pretense which occurred two days earlier. It involved a known suspect attempting to withdraw $62 from an account of Betty Johnson Wright of Greenhill Road at Surrey Bank and Trust on North Renfro Street for payment of cell phone service, using stolen account information. No arrest was reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

• Violations of second-degree trespassing and littering were issued against Joel Andrew Stewart, 39, of 832 N. South St., last Thursday after he was encountered at 1142 S. South St., the address for a local dental office. In addition to trespassing at that location, where several signs were posted, Stewart allegedly had thrown beer and wine bottles around the rear of the business. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Jan. 4.

• A 1999 Dodge Neon, bearing tag number FAN7928, was stolen on Nov. 29 from a parking lot at Northern Hospital along with items inside including two car seats, a learning table, a softball gear bag and a wallet with various items including a driver’s license and Social Security card. The total monetary loss given for the theft, in which the victims were Kelly Nicole Milloway and Jennifer Graciela Milloway, both of Haystack Road, Dobson, was $1,015.

• Damage to property was discovered on Nov. 29 behind Choice Physical Therapy and Wellness, where items were spray-painted including a pallet of cinder blocks, a metal folding barricade and a dumpster. The damages totaled $500, with the victims of the crime listed as the J.G. Coram construction firm and the city of Mount Airy.

• A larceny occurred on Nov. 28 at The Flowers Co. Inc., a business in the 900 block of West Pine Street, where DeWalt products valued at $550 were stolen, including a 20-volt grease gun and an impact driver kit. Multiple suspects are said to have taken the property and left the store without paying.

• The Best Buy store on West Pine Street was the scene of a theft on Nov. 27, when a known individual took a Bootlegger green apple beverage, which was recovered. There was no report of any violations being issued.

• Brett Alexander Edwards, 24, of 285 Marion Drive, was served on Nov. 27 with an outstanding criminal summons on an offense of injury to personal property after being encountered by police during a traffic stop on North Main Street at Byerly Street and the summons was discovered. It had been issued on June 22 with Carly Stine of Wisler Road in Cana, Virginia, as the complainant. Edwards’ court date is Dec. 15.