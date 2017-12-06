Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office served a Mount Airy man with several warrants Friday, including being a fugitive from justice.

William Brian Hawks, 47, of Franklin Road, was served 18 warrants, most related to drug activity, and given a $2,500 secured bond for the weekend.

Among the charges he was to face in court this week were manufacturing marijuana, three counts of maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude arrest, fleeing to elude arrest in a car, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana (up to half an ounce), injury to personal property, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI drug, two counts of selling/delivering a Schedule VI drug, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana.

In other arrest reports:

• Susan Broadway Chambers, 63, of Laurel Fork, Virginia, was served warrants at the courthouse Nov. 29 for two counts of failure to appear in court Nov. 16. The charges were defrauding an innkeeper (for which she was given a Dec. 4 court date) and driving while impaired, driving while license revoked (impaired) and civil revocation of license for 30 days (with a Jan. 9 court date). She was given a $7,500 secure bond.

Chambers also has a Jan. 8 appearance for counts of driving while license revoked (impaired), possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also has a Jan. 19 appearance for a count of failure to maintain lane control.

• Claude Odell McCormick, 62, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was served warrants Nov. 29 on charges of breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering for Wilkes County. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Fe. 14 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Santana Marie Dishman, 29, of Cook School Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Nov. 29 for failure to appear in court Nov. 21 in Forsyth County on a charge of larceny. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 4 court date in Winston-Salem.

• Christopher Ryan Mash, 32, of Next Door Trail, Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 30 on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods, dated Oct. 24. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Jan. 4 court date.

• Joseph Thomas Duncan, 20, of Wards Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 30 for failure to appear in court Nov. 30 on a charge of shoplifting. He was given a $430 cash bond and a Jan. 5 court date.

• Jennifer Leigh Shores, 34, of Snowhill Church Circle, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 30 for failure to appear in court Sept. 11 on a charge of failure to pay child support. She was given a $591 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.

• Sergio Jose Santillan, 28, of Duluth Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in court Oct. 27. He faces charges of driving while license revoked (not impaired), speeding, driving left of center, hit-and-run leaving the scene of an accident, hit-and-run causing property damage, and failing to report an accident.

He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Feb. 1 court date.

• Luis Cortes Jr., 18, of Janice Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in court Nov. 30 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was given a $500 cash bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• James Vance Shackleford, 49, of End Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in court May 3. No information was given on the initial charge. He was given a $600 cash bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

• Derrick Preston Welborn, 38, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Dec. 1 for two counts of failure to appear in court Nov. 29. The charges were probation violations for Yadkin County. He was given cash bonds of $1,840 and $1,400 each and a Feb. 7 court date in Yadkinville.

• Steven Edward Carver, 27, of Bray Ford Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 2 for failure to appear in court the day before in Forsyth County on a charge of larceny. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 13 court date in Winston-Salem.