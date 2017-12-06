Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Harlie Amber Beavers, 20, of Sparta, was served an order for arrest Nov. 28 in Mount Airy on three felony counts for Alleghany County. She is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, and selling meth. She also faces charges of resisting arrest and misdemeanor simple affray. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a $195 cash bond with a Dec. 12 court date in Sparta.

Beavers also has a Feb. 27 court date for simple assault.

• Genevieve Marguerite Clayton, 47, of Lakeview Drive, State Road, was served an order for arrest Nov. 22 for failure to appear in court on Oct. 31 in Wilkes County. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 20 court date in Wilkesboro.

Clayton also has a Jan. 8 court date in Dobson for charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

• Tara Michelle McDaniel, 24, of Summit Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 22 for three counts of failure to appear in court in October.

She faces charges of not appearing in court as a prosecuting witness, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting/concealment of goods, failure to stop for a patrol car, fictitious or altered title/registration/tag, driving while license revoked (not impaired), possession of a Schedule III drug and another count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $550 cash bond and a $500 secured bond with a Jan. 5 court date.

• Joseph Bryan Shaffer Jr., 25, of Newman Road, Elkin, was served a criminal summons Nov. 22 on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Yadkin County. The complainant is listed as Scottie Nixon Gentry of Jonesville. He was given a Dec. 12 court date in Yadkinville.

• Nathaniel Warren Atkins, 36, of Crotts Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 23 on a charge of simple assault. The victim is listed as Christopher Anderson of Mount Airy. Atkins was released on a written promise to appear in court Dec. 4.

• Jamie Lamonte Wood, 44, of N.C. 268, Pilot Mountain, was served warrants Nov. 23 on charges of felony larceny from a merchant and conspiracy to commit felony larceny, dated Oct. 19. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 14 court date.

• Michelle D. Rosales, 50, of Lisa Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrant Nov. 26 on charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and driving while license revoked (not impaired), dated Sept. 25. She was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond with a Dec. 5 court date.

• Brandon Dwight Durham, 34, of Slate Mountain Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 27 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of being a fugitive from justice for another state. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a court date two days later.

• Karen Ann Ayers, 48, no address listed, was served an order for arrest in Dobson Nov. 28 for failure to appear in court Nov. 20. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a court date two days later.

According to the county court docket, she has a Dec. 12 court date for charges of identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, no car inspection, no car insurance, expired license plate, and aggressive driving.

On Jan. 11, she has a court date for a count of giving false information to an officer. On Feb. 5 she has charges of driving while impaired, possession of an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana (up to half an ounce), and felony possession of cocaine.

• Santana Maria Orozco, 27, of Park Drive, Mount Airy, was served a governor’s warrant for the state of Virginia Nov. 28. No details were listed of the charge, only that the alleged felony occurred in Patrick County. She was given no bond with a court date later that day in Dobson.

• Jonathan Cebrin King, 36, of Winston-Salem, was served a governor’s warrant for the state of Virginia Nov. 29 while at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The felony warrant for Carroll County is dated Oct. 26. He was being held with no bond. The trial date was not listed.

• Jeffrey O’Ryan Puckett, 25, Dunaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant Nov. 29 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance while in jail, dated Sept. 8 for Avery County. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date in Newland.