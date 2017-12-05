Police probe fatal wreck in Cana

Virginia authorities are still investigating a fatal wreck that occurred in Carroll County last week.

State Police Trooper K.D. Blackburn is overseeing the probe into a fatal single-vehicle crash Cana that day, a wreck that killed one and injured to others.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 27 on Route 687 (Fish Lake Road), less than a mile west of Route 679 (Greenhill Road). The report states that a 1992 Nissan D21 was traveling west on Route 687 and as the vehicle came into a curve, the driver suddenly braked. The vehicle ran off the left side of the highway, went down an embankment, struck several trees and overturned.

The driver, Matthew Brandon Leech, 26, of Ararat, Virginia., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt according to the police report. A female passenger, Meagan Elizabeth Brown, 28, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

“A second passenger, Seth P. Steed, 23, of Lexington, N.C., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle,” according to the police report. “The crash remains under investigation.”