Meth, crack busts occur in city

Felony drug charges have been filed against four people involving seizures of methamphetamine and crack-cocaine at two separate locations in Mount Airy where search warrants were executed.

The busts were announced Tuesday by the Mount Airy Police Department, involving one at a residence on West Poplar Street which led to the arrest of a couple and another earlier at a home on Old Toast Road. It resulted in charges against two women.

Police officials said Tuesday that the separate sets of arrests are indicative of the various drugs being encountered locally of late.

“We are seeing crack-cocaine come back in the city more than it has in the last couple of years,” Capt. Alan Freeman said Tuesday of trends noted.

This was reflected in the latest incident on Friday, when members of the Mount Airy Police Department, Surry County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 141 W. Poplar St.

Officers seized crack-cocaine there along with marijuana, pills that are Schedule 2 controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Three people who live at the West Poplar Street address were charged as a result.

Robert Lee Myers Jr., 37, is accused of possession of crack-cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Myers was held in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

His wife, Kimberly Tenisha Vernice Myers, whose age was not listed, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell and deliver, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $7,500, secured.

The third resident, Jonathan Marcus Smith, age not listed, was cited on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

Earlier bust

The other drug-related incident announced by city police Tuesday involved a search warrant being executed at 384 Old Toast Road on Nov. 27 by city and county authorities and the SBI.

Methamphetamine, money, drug paraphernalia and digital scales were seized in that case.

Alicia Michelle Atkins of 384 Old Toast Road was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkins was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Kristi Christiva Lowe, no address given, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lowe’s bond was set at $1,500, secured.

Ages were not available for either Atkins or Lowe.

Despite the resurgence of crack-cocaine, the Nov. 27 search is evident of the drugs police predominantly have been encountering on the streets.

“Lately, meth and pills have been prominent,” Freeman said. “In the last year or so, we’ve sort of seen heroin make its way back here.”

“I would say it fluctuates,” Police Chief Dale Watson said of types of narcotics showing up more frequently than others at a given time, forming a mixed bag. Much depends on supply and demand, he said.

When officers concentrate on one substance that emerges as a major concern, “others come to the surface,” Watson said.

The police chief said this makes the cooperation among different law enforcement officers vital in terms of sharing information and pursuing investigations, with citizen input also important.

Reports of suspicious activity from the public were factors in the most recent arrests, Watson said.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@civitasmedia.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

