Trial set in Carroll deputy’s death

The Bedford County, Virginia, man charged in the police chase that led to the death of a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy in March will stand trial in Carroll County in the spring, more than a year after the fatal crash.

Joseph A. Lambert, 22, of Bedford County, faces charges of felony reckless driving and felony eluding police that results in the death of a police officer. Lambert appeared in Carroll County Circuit Court on Nov. 28 and waived his right for a speedy trial, according to Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Brinegar-Vipperman, special prosecutor in the case. She said a jury trial for Lambert’s charges have been set for April 25-26 in Carroll County Circuit Court.

Back in July, Lambert pled guilty in Carroll County General District Court to driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana. At the time, Judge Edward M. Turner III fined Lambert $100 and suspended his driver’s license for a day for driving on a suspended license, and fined Lambert $100 and suspended his license an additional six months for the marijuana charge.

Lambert is being held without bond in New River Valley Regional Jail. According to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office press release issued in Marchn shortly after the fatal crash, Lieutenant W.R. Lyons attempted to stop a 4-door sedan traveling south on Interstate 77 at the 18-mile marker in Carroll County shortly before 10 p.m. on March 9. Radar registered the vehicle traveling 87 miles per hour in a posted 65 mph zone.

“The lieutenant activated his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights, but the sedan refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The sedan continued south on I-77 and took Exit 14 to Route 58,” according to the press release. “The sedan headed west on Route 58 and then turned onto Airport Road. The car continued through a field, struck a fence, and eventually made its way into the backyard of a nearby residential neighborhood where it finally stopped. The driver, Joseph A. Lambert, of Goodview, Va., then fled on foot, but was apprehended moments later. Lambert was taken into custody without further incident.”

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Curtis A. Bartlett, 32, was responding to assist with the pursuit in Carroll County traveling west on Route 58 with emergency lights and sirens activated when he collided with a tractor-trailer making a left turn onto Route 58 from the Interstate 77 Exit 14 ramp. Bartlett died at the scene.

At the time of Lambert’s arrest, he was charged with one felony count of eluding police that results in the death of a police officer, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

