Cana man arrested as fugitive

A Pittsylvania County, Virginia, fugitive has been arrested in Carroll County, Virginia, and charged with multiple drugs and weapons charges.

The arrest took place in Cana.

According to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, deputies charged a local man for being a fugitive from Pittsylvania County after a traffic stop on Dec. 1. Deputy Josh Bowers was on patrol on U.S. 52 in Cana when he attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle with what he called extremely loud exhaust. Gardner said Deputy Bowers caught up to the vehicle and activated his emergency equipment and the vehicle did not stop immediately stop but continued on to a residence on Paul’s Creek Road.

“Once the vehicle stopped, the driver got out of the vehicle but did comply with commands to stop. A check of his driver’s license revealed the driver to be Roger Dale Williams, 45, who showed both a local and a Danville address,” Gardner said. “William’s driver’s license check revealed he was driving under a suspended license and that he was wanted on a warrant out of Pittsylvania County. Mr. Williams was searched and several pills were recovered, which appeared to be Schedule II pills, more than $1,000 in cash and a small quantity of heroin.”

Gardner said Deputy Bowers located two firearms in the vehicle – a loaded 9 mm pistol, reportedly stolen in Stafford County, and a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle with 14 loaded, 30-round magazines. Williams was transported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and taken before the magistrate.

“Williams was charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude police (misdemeanor), driving after being declared a habitual offender (third offense), being a fugitive from justice, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II drug, two counts of possession a firearm while being a convicted violent felon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug,” Gardner said. “Mr. Williams is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.”

