SCC named ‘military friendly’ school

Victory Media, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects classrooms to careers for the nation’s next generation of professionals, has named Surry Community College as a Military Friendly School for 2018 based on services provided by the school to the nation’s military veterans.

The colleges has been designated Military Friendly every year consecutively since 2011.

“Surry Community College has a special obligation to make sure our veterans and military families have an opportunity through education that allows them to move into promising careers,” Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley said.

Tammy Fletcher is the coordinator of Veterans Affairs at Surry Community College where she manages the Veterans Center, which was established to better serve military veterans enrolling at the college. The Veterans Center is a place where veteran students can study, relax, and have access to informational resources.

“The Veterans Center strives to make sure each veteran is successful while pursuing their education, which will allow them to become some of America’s strongest, most insightful leaders,” Fletcher said. “We owe them our gratitude, but more importantly, we owe them a chance to have meaningful new careers and fulfilling civilian lives from which we will all richly benefit.”

For more information, contact Tammy Fletcher at (336) 386-3245 or fletchert@surry.edu.