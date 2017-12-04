Surry Community Aktion Club wins at convention

DOBSON — The Creating Successful Learners Aktion Club at Surry Community College recently attended the 2017 Carolinas Aktion Club Convention in Denton and came away with multiple awards.

Aktion Club is a division of Kiwanis International and was created to provide adults with disabilities an opportunity to develop initiative, leadership skills and to serve their communities. The theme for the 2017 convention was “Courage to Engage.”

Suzanne Stewart of Mount Airy took home first place in the talent competition for her rendition of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s animated film “Moana.”

Surry’s Aktion Club also won first place in the Single Service Award competition, an award given to a club based on the mission and outcome of one specific service project from the year submitted for judging. Surry’s club submitted its 10,000 Pencils Project in which Aktion Club members collected more than 10,000 pencils for the Mount Airy City Schools system as a means of ensuring that each student always had a pencil for class.

As the first-place winner of the Carolinas Division Single Service Award, Surry’s Aktion Club’s project was sent to Indianapolis for judging at the international level. Going up against entries from across the United States and a number of foreign countries, the Aktion Club’s 10,000 Pencils Project won third place. The club will receive a trophy and a presentation of the award will be made at a Kiwanis meeting in December.

Members who attended the convention are Adam Dalton of Mount Airy, Greg Galyean of Mount Airy, Beth Hamel of Mount Airy, David Head of Mount Airy, Anthony Hiatt of Pilot Mountain, Tina Higgins of Mount Airy, Ben Jackson of Cana, Virginia, Ryan Matthews of Dobson, Tiffany McArthur of Elkin, Amy Sisk of Pinnacle, Suzanne Stewart of Mount Airy and Shelly Redmond of Mount Airy. SCC Aktion Club Advisor Dianne Barnett and Kiwanis Advisor Bruce Arnold accompanied the members as well.

Creating Successful Learners is a part of Surry’s Adult Basic Education program designed specifically for adults with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. The focus of these classes is to improve the individual’s independence by acquiring necessary basic life skills from math and reading to job development.

For more information on ABE classes for those with developmental disabilities or brain trauma, contact Sheila Swift at 336-386-3596 or swifts@surry.edu. For more information, specifically on Surry’s Aktion Club, contact Diane Barnett at dianebarnett55@gmail.com.

