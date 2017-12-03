Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jackie Kipp, age 38, a white female who is wanted on post release violations and is on post release for felony break and enter, possession schedule II, and resisting public officer;

• Hannah Settle, age 19, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of schedule II;

• Fernado Sota, 23, a black male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation larceny and assault on a female;

• Ricky Whitaker, 44, a white male wanted on post release who is on post release for possession meth precursors, maintain place control substance, and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Kayla Marie Beverly, 29, a white female wanted on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, manufacture marijuana and possession of drug paraphernali;

• Kyle Travis Snow, a white male, 32, who is wanted on charges of assault with deadly weapon serious injury, assault by strangulation and kidnapping;

• Miguel Bautista, a white male, 31, who is wanted on charges of first degree burglary, assault serious bodily injury and assault on a female;

• Kenneth Dewayne Edwards, a white male, 21, who is wanted on charges of felony larceny of a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with deadly weapon intent to kill.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.