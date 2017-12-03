Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

The Noel Diary by Richard Paul Evans, fiction

In This Moment by Karen Kingsbury, fiction

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, large print fiction

Any Day Now by Robyn Carr, large print fiction

***

The Board of Trustees for the Mount Airy Public Library has initiated a “More Books, Please!” campaign, to supplement our book budget. As the end of the year approaches, if you would like to contribute to this campaign, you may apply tax credits for your contribution. Make your donations payable to The Mount Airy Public Library. Your support is appreciated!

***

New, for struggling readers — Reading With Robin! Robin is a dog, a Dutch Shepherd, who has been trained by Therapy Dogs International to work with children who need help in practicing their reading. Robin will be here on Wednesday of each week, and there is no need to sign up, just arrive at 3 p.m. for this great service, brought to you by here handlers, Karen and Theo.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

The intermediate Spanish class for adults is held at the library each Monday at 5 p.m. except for when we are closed for a holiday.

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a new club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

The Dewey Decimal Players will perform the play “Christmas, Incorporated”, a modern-day take on the classic tale by Charles Dickens, written by Brack Llewellyn, on both Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Ms. E. B. Scrooge owns the Playtime Toy Company, and is ruining Christmas for her employees. Visits from some familiar spirits will hopefully lead to a change of heart for our office curmudgeon.

***

Kids are invited to a Christmas Craft Class, where we will be composing Letters to Santa! We’ll create a card to leave for Old Saint Nick when he visits later in the week week. Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m., for the class, and enjoy a cup of cocoa, or hot white chocolate, as you write your letter.

***

Santa Claus will visit the Library on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m., for Christmas stories, and milk and cookies. Bring your cameras to this fun event, get in any last minute requests with Santa, and enjoy a snack, too. Bring the family.

***

The library will be closed from Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 25-27. Merry Christmas to all our patrons.

***

Young Actors Workshops will take place each Tuesday afternoon in January, at 4 p.m. Kids aged 7-19 are invited to participate. We will be performing a play on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., for Take Your Child to the Library Day.

***

Did Santa bring a new device to you for Christmas that will allow you to download books from our website? Come to our Downloading e-Books Workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 3, anytime between 3-6 p.m., to get started. You’ll need to have a library card, a pin #, and your device with you when you come to class.

***

The library will hold a Creative Writing Workshop for teens and adults, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.