No injuries in plane wreck

No one was injured in a small plane mishap at the Mount Airy-Surry County airport Friday afternoon.

According to Surry County Sheriff Jimmy D. Combs, a single engine aircraft was taking off when it skidded at the end of the runway and flipped over.

Surry County EMS Director John Shelton said the pilot driving the plane was Reginald Davis, of Dobson. Shelton said he was piloting an “experimental” aircraft that was about the size of a Piper Cub.

Shelton said the runway was cleared and the airport was operational soon afterward.

“(The) FAA and NTSB has been contacted and the scene is being secured by the sheriff’s office until their arrival sometime tomorrow,” the sheriff said in a written statement Friday afternoon.

He said the incident took place around 4 p.m.