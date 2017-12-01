Edwards-Franklin open house cancelled

A holiday event at the historic Edwards-Franklin House scheduled for today and Sunday has been canceled.

The Surry County Historical Society had planned a Christmas open house at that location this weekend, as part of a yearly series that focuses on the celebration of the holiday at different time periods such as the Victorian and Colonial eras.

However, technical issues forced the cancellation of today’s and Sunday’s open house, according to Dr. Annette Ayers, the group’s president. It was to have involved an 1820s Christmas theme.

Ayers added that the cancellation decision was made “regretfully” and the Surry Historical Society — which hosts multiple events at the Edwards-Franklin House each year — plans to resume the Christmas open house there in 2018.

The annual event has allowed the public to learn how the holiday was observed during different times in history, including decorations at the house, music, food and period dress worn by program participants.