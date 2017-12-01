SCC students make dream catchers, learn writing skills

DOBSON — Dr. Kathleen Fowler, an English instructor at Surry Community College, enjoys engaging students in her classes with unique, hands-on projects to bring writing strategies and literature to life.

The two sections of English 111: Writing and Inquiry that Fowler is teaching this semester at The Pilot Center are no exception to that rule as those students recently made dream catchers as part of an assignment that teaches students how to write directions.

“The purpose of the project was to teach the students how to break down a complicated process into steps and write about it clearly, so others can understand and follow that same process. We call this type of writing process analysis,” Fowler explained.

The instructor and students first talked about the steps involved in making a dream catcher. Then students got to work tying intricate designs and adding feathers, beads and other adornments. When the process was completed, each student wrote out the precise steps they followed to make their unique dream catcher.

“The quality of their process analysis papers was very high,” Fowler said of her students.

She explained, “Students are more engaged with projects which draw upon their learning styles. This project focuses on both the visual and tactile learning styles. All the students were engaged in the process, and that engagement meant that they all were vested in describing in their papers how they each made their own, unique design.”

Fowler assigned the project to two classes.

Fowler has conducted many other class projects to engage all types of learners and capture the attention of students. In previous courses, Fowler’s students have tie-dyed T-shirts and created a book of their own works.

